Trump Administration’s Potential Role in Supporting Ambazonia’s Path to a Negotiated Solution with Cameroon

By Mark Bareta, CEO of BaretaNews

The struggle for Ambazonian self-determination continues to intensify, with Southern Cameroons fighting for freedom from the oppressive grip of La République du Cameroun. As international pressure grows, an intriguing question arises: could the Trump administration’s unique foreign policy approach present new opportunities for Ambazonia in its quest for a peaceful, negotiated solution?

One significant feature of Trump’s policy toward Africa was its focus on counterterrorism, particularly around threats posed by Boko Haram and other extremist elements across the Sahel. With Cameroon sharing borders with this volatile region, Ambazonian leaders might appeal to U.S. policymakers by framing their struggle as a quest for regional stability. A secure and autonomous Southern Cameroons could contribute to regional peace, a message that aligns well with Trump’s broader foreign policy emphasis on security and anti-terrorism efforts.

Moreover, the Trump administration’s strong emphasis on sovereignty and self-determination could offer a compelling argument for Ambazonia. While selective in its foreign interventions, the Trump administration showed sympathy toward groups whose aspirations resonated with core U.S. values. If Ambazonian advocates can position their struggle as a rightful exercise of self-governance, they may find an audience within the U.S. that sees the Ambazonian cause as aligning with American ideals.

Although direct interventions were rare, Trump’s administration demonstrated a willingness to use economic sanctions in cases where human rights abuses were rampant. With reports of severe abuses and humanitarian suffering in Southern Cameroons, Ambazonia could appeal for the U.S. to apply similar pressure on Cameroon’s government, thereby advancing the case for peace talks. This strategic use of sanctions to promote human rights would fit within Trump’s precedent of using economic leverage to pursue American interests in areas of unrest.

While Trump often showed skepticism toward international organizations, his administration actively pursued American interests within the United Nations. By fostering alliances with sympathetic UN members, Ambazonian leaders could push for resolutions promoting a ceasefire or framework for peace. With enough support from human rights advocates, Ambazonia could encourage U.S. diplomats to take a stronger stance in calling for peace and negotiations on the global stage.

In addition to these diplomatic strategies, Trump’s emphasis on private sector investment in foreign policy also provides a unique angle for Ambazonia. A peaceful Ambazonia, positioned as a stable area for economic investment, could attract U.S. business interest, particularly in development sectors. By highlighting the economic potential in a peaceful Southern Cameroons, Ambazonian advocates might persuade private U.S. investors to champion stability, creating an additional layer of influence that could sway decision-makers toward supporting a resolution to the conflict.

While Trump’s foreign policy approach may have appeared unconventional, it opens unique possibilities for Ambazonia to align its struggle with U.S. interests. By framing its goals in terms of regional security, democratic values, and economic opportunity, Ambazonia could gain valuable U.S. support toward the long-sought goal of a negotiated peace with Cameroon.

As Ambazonia stands at a critical juncture, it is essential to explore every opportunity on the international stage to secure a peaceful and just future for our people.