Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

By Mbah Godlove

Kidnaps have become a disturbing routine across Ambazonia, adding fresh layers of fear to a population already overwhelmed by years of armed conflict. Families continue to face the trauma of sudden disappearances, and communities are left searching for answers as the crisis intensifies. While this report does not excuse the abuses committed by some freedom fighters, it aims to uncover the forces driving many of the abductions often blamed on restoration groups.

Reliable sources say a significant number of these kidnaps are carried out by colonial regime soldiers disguised in civilian clothing, along with groups allegedly recruited by Paul Atanga Nji. Their objective, according to these accounts, is to discredit restoration forces and weaken the independence struggle from within. These operations are especially common in the Northern Zone, where all seven counties are believed to host hired networks working to sabotage the movement. Bui County stands out as one of the worst affected areas, with civilians continuing to bear the brunt of these covert activities.

Freedom fighters maintain that their actions target collaborators who actively aid enemy operations. They insist they have no motive or mandate to turn their weapons against the innocent civilians they have defended for nearly a decade. Many within the movement argue that the pattern of kidnaps does not reflect their mission and instead reveals the presence of orchestrated sabotage by actors loyal to the colonial regime.

Communities are urged to scrutinize the origins of abductions before assigning blame. Tracing these incidents often uncovers the involvement of groups working to tarnish the independence struggle and sanitize the image of colonial forces. Unity, awareness and collective vigilance will be essential in exposing those behind the rising wave of kidnaps and ensuring justice for the affected families.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Southern Cameroons Independence Struggle: France Enters the Fray Directly

            Southern Cameroons Independence Struggle: France Enters…
  • July 4, 2018
  • 2 minute read

French Cameroun BIR Element Dies In Bamenda

  French Cameroun BIR Element Dies In Bamenda By Mbah Godlove A…
  • September 6, 2019
  • 1 minute read

Bonteh Engelbert, the King of Cameroons Blogosphere: We celebrate our own

Bonteh Engelbert, the King of Cameroons Blogosphere: We celebrate our own Bonteh…
  • May 26, 2017
  • 4 minute read

Alleged Deportation of Kidnapped Ambazonian Leaders; Nigerian Lawyer Petitions Government, as Many are Nigerian Citizens

            Alleged Deportation of Kidnapped Ambazonian Leaders;…
  • January 31, 2018
  • 4 minute read