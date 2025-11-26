By Mbah Godlove

Kidnaps have become a disturbing routine across Ambazonia, adding fresh layers of fear to a population already overwhelmed by years of armed conflict. Families continue to face the trauma of sudden disappearances, and communities are left searching for answers as the crisis intensifies. While this report does not excuse the abuses committed by some freedom fighters, it aims to uncover the forces driving many of the abductions often blamed on restoration groups.

Reliable sources say a significant number of these kidnaps are carried out by colonial regime soldiers disguised in civilian clothing, along with groups allegedly recruited by Paul Atanga Nji. Their objective, according to these accounts, is to discredit restoration forces and weaken the independence struggle from within. These operations are especially common in the Northern Zone, where all seven counties are believed to host hired networks working to sabotage the movement. Bui County stands out as one of the worst affected areas, with civilians continuing to bear the brunt of these covert activities.

Freedom fighters maintain that their actions target collaborators who actively aid enemy operations. They insist they have no motive or mandate to turn their weapons against the innocent civilians they have defended for nearly a decade. Many within the movement argue that the pattern of kidnaps does not reflect their mission and instead reveals the presence of orchestrated sabotage by actors loyal to the colonial regime.

Communities are urged to scrutinize the origins of abductions before assigning blame. Tracing these incidents often uncovers the involvement of groups working to tarnish the independence struggle and sanitize the image of colonial forces. Unity, awareness and collective vigilance will be essential in exposing those behind the rising wave of kidnaps and ensuring justice for the affected families.