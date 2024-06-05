Connect with us

2 days ago

Victoria Population Grieves After Biker's Calamity

By Mbah Godlove

A man has died in Victoria after attempting to stop a fight, leaving the community in distress.

Sources say a bike rider carried out the attack after the victim tried to separate a fight between the attacker and his friend. Although the cause of the fight remains unknown, local media reports indicate that the victim intervened to prevent bloodshed but tragically lost his life in the process.

An eyewitness recounted that the bike rider, now on the run, stabbed the peacemaker several times in the stomach. Unable to withstand the pain, the victim reportedly died on the spot, while the biker immediately fled to an unknown destination.

This incident has left many in Victoria fearful and grieving the loss of an innocent civilian who only sought to restore peace.

