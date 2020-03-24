Buea, Victoria Denizens In Fear Over COVID-19 Allegations.

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Buea and Victoria, Southern Zone of Ambazonia have remained in perpetual fear after three suspected cases of Coronavirus were reported in Fako.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 24, the Colonial Zonal Delegate of Public Health announced that two suspected cases in Buea and one in Victoria were being examined.

The Director of the Buea zonal hospital reportedly confirmed the information, moments ago.

A BaretaNews source revealed that one of the three infected persons, is an inhabitant of Ndongo, a locality in the capital of Ambazonia.

BaretaNews cannot independently confirm this information.

Buea and Victoria however, are the first areas where the Coronavirus has affected if at all Tuesday’s figures had been verified.

BaretaNews’ CEO, Mark Bareta has entreated locals to be vigilant, stressing they should respect all measures without undermining the strength of the virus.

COVID-19 is reported in Fako County at a time when soldiers loyal to the colonial regime of French Cameroun continue to chase Ambazonians out of their homes, forcing them to seek refuge under terrible hygienics conditions in the bushes.