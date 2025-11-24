Warriors’ Fury Unleashed: Ambazonian Fighters Issue Stark Warning to Bishop Nkea Amid Regime Collusion in Genocide

Exclusive Report by Andre Momo for BaretaNews

Bamenda, Ambazonia – November 24, 2025 – In a defiant proclamation that echoes the unyielding spirit of our people’s resistance, the Unity Warriors from Donga-Mantung, Bui, Ngoketunjia, Menchum, and Boyo counties have fired a verbal salvo at the Bishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Diocese—widely understood to be Archbishop Andrew Fuanya Nkea. This scathing letter, obtained exclusively by BaretaNews, accuses the prelate of betraying the flock by aligning with Paul Biya’s dictatorial regime, the very architects of the ongoing genocide in Southern Cameroons. As the Anglophone Crisis enters its ninth year, this missive not only catalogs historical atrocities but exposes fresh wounds from 2025, painting Nkea as a collaborator who dines with killers while ignoring the cries of the oppressed.

The Unity Warriors, self-described defenders of Ambazonia, frame their message as a “witness to the suffering of our people,” pulling no punches in linking Nkea’s actions to the regime’s bloodstained hands. They invoke two chilling examples from the crisis’s early days to underscore the Church’s initial vulnerability and the regime’s brutality:

On November 21, 2018, Kenyan priest Rev. Father Cosmos Ombato Ondari was gunned down by Cameroonian soldiers in Kembong, Manyu Division, while serving at St. Martin of Tours Parish. Reports confirm he was shot in the head during an evening Mass, a stark symbol of the regime’s targeting of clergy and civilians alike.

On January 18, 2019, a pregnant nurse en route to Saint Elizabeth General Hospital in Shisong was fatally shot by government forces in Mbveh-Kumbo, highlighting the indiscriminate violence that has claimed countless innocents in our hospitals and communities.

These incidents, the Warriors argue, should have solidified the Church’s stance against Yaoundé. Instead, they decry Nkea’s “recent actions” as sealing his “allegiance with the dictatorial regime,” pointing to two pivotal events in 2025 that reek of complicity:

On August 13, 2025, Nkea led a delegation from the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) to the Unity Palace in Yaoundé, meeting with Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the powerful Secretary-General at the Presidency. Framed by the regime as a discussion on “peace-building” ahead of elections, the gathering drew suspicion from critics who saw it as bishops tacitly endorsing Biya’s grip on power. Nkea himself addressed the media post-meeting, calling for “calm and mutual respect,” but the Warriors view this as hypocrisy—wining and dining with those responsible for mass graves while never demanding accountability for the dead.

On July 15, 2025—though records point to a visit around July 30—the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, arrived in Bamenda (Ngoketunjia) via arrangements orchestrated through the Unity Palace. Prior to his touchdown, thousands of Cameroonian soldiers flooded our towns and villages, the same forces accused of rape, beheadings, maimings, and genocidal acts. These troops even attacked Ambazonian military bases to “secure” the path for the Vatican envoy. The Nuncio preached to a terrorized crowd under heavy military guard, a scene the Warriors label as “profound hypocrisy” for a supposed follower of Christ.

This military saturation, the letter asserts, justifies why Ambazonians must bear arms: “If we do not protect those whom you and the Cameroun government are exploiting, nobody will.” They brand Nkea’s alleged call for a “march toward our bases” as treasonous, daring him to lead it himself or with his regime protectors. In a bold declaration, they urge Christians to boycott any such “charade,” warning: “Do not push a vulnerable army to the wall.”

BaretaNews see this letter as a watershed moment in the intersection of faith and freedom. It amplifies a growing chorus of dissent within the Church, where lay faithful and now armed defenders are calling out ecclesiastical leaders for compromising with Yaoundé. Just last week, during the Nuncio’s November 14 rededication of St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Bamenda, worshippers booed mentions of Biya, exposing raw anger over disputed elections and ongoing repression. This echoes the Warriors’ sentiment: the regime’s “protection” is a veil for control, turning holy visits into tools of subjugation.

The implications are profound for our struggle. By naming specific atrocities and regime ties, the Unity Warriors substantiate claims of genocide, urging the international community—including the Vatican—to intervene. Nkea’s silence on mass graves and burned bodies, contrasted with his palace hobnobbing, risks alienating the faithful and bolstering recruitment for self-defense forces. As one source in Bamenda told BaretaNews, “The Bishop preaches peace without justice— that’s not the Gospel; that’s surrender.”

Yet, this is no blind rage; it’s a calculated plea for accountability. The Warriors invoke the Church’s prophetic role, reminding Nkea that true shepherds defend the flock, not feast with wolves. In Ambazonia, where villages burn and elections are stolen, such voices remind us: freedom demands vigilance, even against those in mitres.

Ambazonians, heed this warning. The fight continues—on the ground, in the courts of conscience, and now, in the pulpits.

Andre Momo is a dedicated Ambazonian journalist and contributor to BaretaNews, committed to exposing truths in the pursuit of justice and independence for Southern Cameroons.