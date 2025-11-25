GAP Commends Barrow’s Humanitarian Gesture but Urges Stronger Diplomatic Action on Cameroon Crisis

Banjul, The Gambia – The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has applauded President Adama Barrow for granting refuge to a Cameroonian opposition leader who fled the country amid rising tensions and post-election unrest. In a press statement, GAP described the president’s action as a demonstration of “humanitarian gesture and political maturity” during a moment of deep democratic uncertainty in Cameroon.

Cameroon’s recent elections have drawn widespread criticism over alleged irregularities, intimidation, and escalating political tensions. GAP noted that the country’s fragile post-electoral situation continues to endanger democracy and the will of the people.

GAP emphasized that providing safe haven to political victims aligns with global democratic principles and Africa’s long-standing tradition of solidarity during crisis. The party reminded Gambians that the country—once a victim of authoritarian abuse—now carries a moral duty to support oppressed people seeking justice and constitutional order.

Calls for Stronger Diplomatic Engagement

While commending the president’s humanitarian step, GAP urged the Barrow administration to adopt a more proactive diplomatic role. The party called on The Gambia to work with ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union to help restore rule of law, democratic standards, and lasting peace in Cameroon.

GAP further appealed to Cameroon’s leadership, particularly President Paul Biya, to “respect the verdict of the people” and uphold constitutional values. The party warned that when elections fail to reflect the true choice of citizens, leaders lose legitimacy—turning governance into “tyranny.”

“Africa cannot continue recycling leaders whose authority does not come from the ballot, but from coercion, manipulation, and fear,” the statement read.

AU and EU Urged to Break Silence

GAP criticised the African Union and the European Union for their lack of strong response to the unfolding crisis, arguing that silence in the face of injustice undermines democratic progress across the continent. According to the party, the role of regional and international institutions must include ensuring that constitutional order is respected and citizens’ rights upheld.

Solidarity with the People of Cameroon

Concluding its statement, GAP expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of Cameroon and renewed its call for peace, justice, and a peaceful transfer of power based on democratic values.

The release was signed by Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, Secretary General and Party Leader of the Gambia Action Party.