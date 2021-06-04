Rev. Father Undergoes Torture As French Cameroun Stinks Catholic Church Again

By Mbah Godlove

The wrath of the colonial military has fallen on a Roman Catholic Priest in Kumbo, Bui County of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

Rev. Father Sylvester Ngarba, according to reliable sources, was whisked of by a special contingent of colonial elements, Friday June 04, 2021, at the Parish house.

The said clergyman who has been subjected to severe torture is Head of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Pastoral zone.

A statement from the Communication Director of the Kumbo Diocese called on Christians to pray for their priest, stressing that his whereabout was unknown.

BaretaNews sources however revealed that the servant of God was conveyed and detained in Bamenda under inhumane conditions.

Earlier in 2017, the colonial regime dragged Ambazonian Bishops to court for deciding that catholic schools will only run when the conflict has been resolved.