Published

1 week ago

on

Bambui Population in Grieve Over Colonial Killings

By Mbah Goodlove

A patient and a bike rider have been brutally killed by French Cameroun soldiers in Bambui, Mezam county of Ambazonia.

Sources say the biker was conveying the said patient to the Bambui district hospital when the uniformed officers opened fire on them recently.

The population of the locality has labeled the killings as an act of barbarism, stressing that an independent Ambazonia is the only remedy to prevent such blood from spilling.

Locals are wondering what might have resulted in the murder of the two unarmed civilians but suspicions are high the soldiers might have been frustrated at their loss in the ongoing war of independence.

