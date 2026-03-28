A devastating fire incident has left several families homeless in Muea, a fast-growing community in Buea, widely referred to as Ground Zero in Ambazonian narratives. The tragedy unfolded on the evening of Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Quarter One, where a plank house hosting multiple tenants was completely consumed by flames.

Eyewitness accounts describe a rapid and uncontrollable blaze that reduced the wooden structure to ashes within minutes. Residents, caught off guard, scrambled to salvage what they could, but the fire’s intensity left little to save.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. However, locals have ruled out electricity as a possible trigger, citing the prolonged blackout in the area, which has lasted over a month. This has raised fresh concerns about the safety and living conditions in many parts of Buea, where basic services remain unreliable.

Victims of the fire are now counting heavy losses, with personal belongings, household items, and vital documents all destroyed. The fire has left many families stranded, lacking immediate shelter or support.

This latest incident adds to the growing list of hardships faced by civilians in Ambazonia, where communities continue to endure both man-made and natural crises with little intervention. In Muea, the scars of the fire now stand as yet another reminder of the daily struggles of life in Ground Zero.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews