Coronavirus Hits Bamenda

By Mbah Godlove.

The deadly Covid-19 pandemic has finally been detected in Bamenda, Capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone.

Information from the city reveals that an infected person came in recently from Douala, a French Cameroun region highly infected by the dissease.

The man who reportedly requested for a Covid-19 test, was finally confirmed positive for the virus on Monday April 20.

The infection in Bamenda now means that Ambazonia has recorded two cases and one death.

Over two weeks ago, the City of Victoria registered one infection while a French Cameroun military officer also died of Covid-19 in Buea.

The CEO of BaretaNews, Mark Bareta, has once again called on Ambazonians to respect personal Hygiene rules and the WHO guide lines in order to contain the spread of the virus.