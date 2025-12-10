Eneo installed a new transformer in Mutengene on Wednesday, December 10. This came one day after hundreds of residents took to the streets to protest nearly nine months without electricity. The prolonged blackout had left homes and businesses in darkness and deep frustration.

On Tuesday, December 9, the people of Mutengene blocked the main road linking the town to Buea. They stood firm in the streets and demanded action from Eneo and the authorities. Their protest shut down shops and disrupted daily life.

By Wednesday morning, Eneo crews were on site. They worked to install the transformer and reconnect the power network. Soon after the equipment was energised, lights began to return in homes and businesses. Cheers and celebration replaced the sound of generators and drills.

The mood turned to jubilation once electricity came back. People poured out of their houses. They hugged neighbours. Shop owners switched on freezers and lights. Children played under streetlamps once more. Many residents said the return of power brought a sense of hope and relief.

The crisis in Mutengene reflects wider problems in Cameroon’s electricity system. Despite new generation capacity from projects like the Nachtigal dam, many cities and rural towns still face frequent blackouts and unstable supply. Homes in Yaoundé, Douala and other regions experience rolling outages that last hours or days, and infrastructure problems persist.

In parts of the southwest region, power cuts have lasted for weeks or months. Residents in several towns have voiced anger and frustration similar to what was seen in Mutengene. Many communities are talking about protests and public demonstrations to demand reliable electricity.

For now, Mutengene is lit again. But people across Cameroon continue to push for lasting improvements in electricity supply, better infrastructure and clear plans from Eneo and the government to prevent future extended outages.

By Lucas Muma