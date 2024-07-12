Bamenda Population in Distress as Taxi Colour War Escalates

Connect with us

By Mbah Godlove

The city of Bamenda is in turmoil as the taxi colour war between ADF forces and government soldiers intensifies, leaving civilians caught in the crossfire.

Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire, both camps have adopted more aggressive tactics, exacerbating the plight of the local population. Social media reports indicate that areas such as Ntarikon and Che Street are among the hardest hit, with residents increasingly fearful of using taxis.

A local driver, speaking to Bamenda News (BN), expressed his frustration: “I have not been able to work for a week due to fear of losing my car. I prefer to move to a different town than risk my vehicle in Bamenda.”

The conflict began a month ago when forces loyal to Ayaba Cho Lucas decreed that all township taxis in Bamenda should be painted white and blue, the colours of Ambazonia, as a condition for operating in the city. In response, government soldiers have ramped up their efforts to seize any white and blue taxis, while ADF fighters are committed to destroying any taxis painted yellow.

As the standoff continues, the daily lives of Bamenda’s residents are severely disrupted. The lack of safe transportation options has left many unable to commute for work, school, or essential errands, deepening the community’s hardships.

With no end in sight, the people of Bamenda are left to bear the heavy burden of a conflict that shows no signs of resolution.

