Ambazonia War of Independence: : Cho Ayaba Calls for Collective Action
By Mbah Godlove.
The President of the Ambazonian Governing Council, AGOV C, Dr Cho Ayaba says it is time to unite against the regime of occupation.
In a social media outing recently, the celebrated leader entreated Ambazonians to strengthen the current defense strategy in order to accelerate the process of Independence.
He revealed that a sum of 500 thousand dollars is sufficient to conquer the French Cameroun colonial regime.
“Do not say we are asking too much. If 1000 Ambazonians contribute 500 dollars each, this war will be over not long from now,,” he stated.
While appreciating all who supported the October 1 activities, the intellectual remained hopeful that if all leaders are committed to the course, Freedom would be attained before the next day of Independence. To the AgovC boss, the path to liberation requires just little collective effort because a bulk of it had been done in the past four years.
Zata
October 20, 2020 at 6:32 AM
Mac has lost audience since he started insulting the interim government and praising Ayaba. So as people are being killed every day you are asking people to give you 500000$? The people are not stupid as you think.