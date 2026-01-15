Issa Tchiroma Bakary has dismissed reports suggesting he is engaged in negotiations with the French Cameroun government.

The opposition figure says he remains firm in his claim to have received a mandate during the disputed 2025 presidential election.

Speaking through his spokesperson, renowned human rights lawyer Barrister Alice Nkom, Tchiroma insisted he has never entered, and will never enter, any form of dialogue aimed at trading away what he describes as his electoral victory.

He reaffirmed that he is the legitimate president of Cameroon, not Paul Biya, whom he accused of retaining power through fraud and state manipulation.

“I repeat this without the slightest ambiguity. In my capacity as legitimate president, in a clear, established, and indisputable manner, I have never had the intention of negotiating my electoral victory. Not before the vote. Not during the vote. Not after the vote,” Tchiroma declared through Alice Nkom.

According to him, the Cameroonian people gave him a clear mandate.

A mandate, he says, to bring political change to the Presidency of the Republic.

He vowed not to betray that mandate or what he described as popular sovereignty.

For Ambazonians, the statement echoes familiar patterns in French Cameroonian politics, where opposition victories are often neutralised through elite bargains and backroom deals.

Tchiroma also took aim at the upcoming legislative and municipal elections announced by the Biya regime.

He described the polls, expected around May, as another attempt by La République du Cameroun to confiscate power through institutional illegality.

According to him, the elections will be organised outside any credible legal or democratic framework.

He announced that his party, the FSNC, will not take part in what he termed a charade.

For many Ambazonia observers, the declaration reinforces the deep legitimacy crisis facing French Cameroun’s political system.

A crisis that continues to shape the broader conflict between Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun.

By Lucas Muma