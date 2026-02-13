His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed Rev. Fr. John Berinyuy as the new Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bamenda — a remarkable elevation that comes barely months after the priest endured 14 days in captivity following his abduction by separatist fighters. The announcement was made on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the St Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral by His Grace Andrew Nkea, Archbishop of Bamenda.

Fr. Berinyuy’s appointment has

resonated deeply across the North West Region, not only because of the significance of the episcopal office, but also because of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his recent past. In November 2025, while serving as Rector of the Pax Catholic University Institute, he was kidnapped alongside six others in an incident that sparked widespread fear and intense prayers for their safe release. For two weeks, uncertainty gripped the Catholic community and the academic institution he led.

Those close to him recount that even during captivity, Fr. Berinyuy maintained remarkable composure and spiritual strength. His eventual release after 14 days was met with relief and thanksgiving, widely seen as a moment of grace amid the region’s ongoing socio-political tensions.

Now appointed Auxiliary Bishop-Elect, Fr. Berinyuy is expected to assist the Archbishop in shepherding a vast Archdiocese that covers five of the seven divisions of the North West Region. His blend of pastoral experience, academic leadership, and lived testimony of endurance positions him uniquely for a ministry centered on hope, reconciliation, and steadfast faith.

For many faithful, his elevation is

more than an ecclesiastical appointment — it is a powerful symbol that adversity does not extinguish purpose. From university rector to captive, and now Bishop-Elect, Fr. John Berinyuy’s journey stands as a compelling story of resilience and divine providence at work in challenging times.

By Luma Muma