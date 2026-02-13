Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed Rev. Fr. John Berinyuy as the new Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bamenda — a remarkable elevation that comes barely months after the priest endured 14 days in captivity following his abduction by separatist fighters. The announcement was made on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the St Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral by His Grace Andrew Nkea, Archbishop of Bamenda.

 

Fr. Berinyuy’s appointment has

Outgoing auxiliary bishop, His Lordship Michael Bibi poses with incoming auxiliary bishop-elect Mgr John Berinyuy

resonated deeply across the North West Region, not only because of the significance of the episcopal office, but also because of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his recent past. In November 2025, while serving as Rector of the Pax Catholic University Institute, he was kidnapped alongside six others in an incident that sparked widespread fear and intense prayers for their safe release. For two weeks, uncertainty gripped the Catholic community and the academic institution he led.

 

Those close to him recount that even during captivity, Fr. Berinyuy maintained remarkable composure and spiritual strength. His eventual release after 14 days was met with relief and thanksgiving, widely seen as a moment of grace amid the region’s ongoing socio-political tensions.

 

Now appointed Auxiliary Bishop-Elect, Fr. Berinyuy is expected to assist the Archbishop in shepherding a vast Archdiocese that covers five of the seven divisions of the North West Region. His blend of pastoral experience, academic leadership, and lived testimony of endurance positions him uniquely for a ministry centered on hope, reconciliation, and steadfast faith.

 

For many faithful, his elevation is

Christians thronged the Bamenda metropolitan cathedral

more than an ecclesiastical appointment — it is a powerful symbol that adversity does not extinguish purpose. From university rector to captive, and now Bishop-Elect, Fr. John Berinyuy’s journey stands as a compelling story of resilience and divine providence at work in challenging times.

 

By Luma Muma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

The Southern Cameroons Independence: A dream that will never fade

The Southern Cameroons Independence: A dream that will never fade. Liberation struggles…
  • October 1, 2022
  • 1 minute read

La Republique Forces Retreat From Belo-BBC News

          La Republique Forces Retreat From Belo-BBC BBC…
  • April 26, 2018
  • 3 minute read
mass murder scheme in ambazonia

General Blink Grabs Headlines with Heroic Mbengui Harvest

General Blink Grabs Headlines with Heroic Mbengui Harvest By Mbah Godlove Momo…
  • January 20, 2024
  • 1 minute read

Catholic, Presybeterian, Baptist Churches Close Week of Prayer for Christian Unity with Strong Call for Unity in Diversity

Christians from the Roman Catholic, Presbyterian and Baptist churches rounded off activities…
  • January 25, 2026
  • 2 minute read