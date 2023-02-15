Connect with us

News

Ekona Population Swing To Action Over Colonial Military Excesses
Advertisement

News

Deadly Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Agony, Many Feared Dead.

News

Canadian Process: SOCADEF Leader Dr. Ebenezer Akwanga Calls For Vigilance and Support

News

Prince Ekosso United Socialist Democratic Party (USDP) Supports Canada Initiative

News

Cameroun Occupational Forces Start 2023 In Despair As Ambazonia Forces Take Command

News

French Cameroun Soldier Killed In Kumba After Colonial SDO'S Controversial Outing

News

Bamenda 2 Colonial mayor Labels Freedom Fighters As Terrorist At Crucial Stage Of Revolution

News

Ghost Town Operations To Intensify In Ambazonia As French Cameroun Economy Goes Down In ruins

News

Dictator Bya's Presence In Washington:Time For Revigoration

News

Moja Moja Could Soon Pay For Atrocities On Ambazonians

News

Ekona Population Swing To Action Over Colonial Military Excesses

Published

1 week ago

on

Ekona Population Swing To Action Over Colonial Military Excesses

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Ekona, a locality in Fako county say they can no longer withstand excesses from French Cameroun soldiers who continue to chase ordinary citizens.

Following recent wave of attacks on youth and elderly persons in Ekona, the locals are now bent on rising against activities of the colonial military.

They could no longer hold their anger when a contingent of colonial forces raided the locality on Sunday February 12 and rounded up group of boys who were playing football at the community field.

An old woman was equally taken during the invasion, BN has learned.

On Tuesday, the colonial soldiers returned to Ekona where more youth were reportedly arrested and whisked away, tagging them to be Ambazonia fighters.

The atrocities have left the population hurt and poised to protest against such barbarism which led to the ongoing war of freedom in Ambazonia.

Some news organs have reported of an impending protest march to be spearheaded by women in Ekona who are tired of losing their children to colonial military bullets and arbitrary arrest and detention.

It is not clear when the said anti colonial protest but sources say it could be anytime soon

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.