FM 10 Kobo Cleanses Ndian From Colonial Strings
News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Interim Government of Buea

FM 10 Kobo Cleanses Ndian From Colonial Strings

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian General, Field Martial, FM 10 Kobo has embarked on a move that will fast-track the independence struggle of Ambazonia.

The courageous fighter, Sunday May 22 launched an aggressive to cleanse Ambazonia from colonial strings, thereby setting ablaze a pick-up vehicle belonging to PAMOL.

The oil production company has been warned not to operate in Ambazonia, but was still illegally functioning there.

The setting ablaze of the PAMOL pick-up, according to FM 10 Kobo serves as a serious warning to the company in particular and to La République du Cameroun.

