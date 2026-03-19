In a dramatic turn of events in Yaoundé, the so-called Supreme Court of French Cameroun has been compelled to reverse its controversial decision-making in the case of Ambazonia’s detained leaders, commonly referred to as the Nera 10.

According to a press statement from the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, the court has nullified the entire proceedings and judgment previously delivered by the Appeal Court. This decision comes after years of what many Ambazonians have consistently described as a politically motivated and deeply flawed judicial process orchestrated by the regime in La République du Cameroun.

The ruling now sends the matter back to the Appeal Court for a fresh hearing. This time, it will be handled by a newly constituted panel of judges, a move widely considered an indirect admission that the earlier panel failed to deliver justice. For many across Ambazonia, this stance is yet another confirmation that the trial of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his fellow leaders was built on injustice from the very beginning.

Though the leaders have once more been returned to detention centres in French Cameroun, reports indicate they remain strong in spirit. The development has injected renewed hope among supporters, as it signals cracks within the legal machinery that has long been used to suppress the Ambazonian struggle.

This moment is being viewed as a small but meaningful step forward. By cancelling the Appeal Court’s judgement, the French Cameroun Supreme Court has, knowingly or not, exposed the miscarriage of justice that has defined the Nera 10 case since their abduction and illegal transfer from Nigeria.

For Ambazonians at home and in the diaspora, the fight is far from over. The reopening of the case is not an end, but a continuation of the long road toward justice, dignity, and self-determination.

Calls are now rising for the international community and people of goodwill to remain alert and engaged as the case returns to court. The Ambazonian leadership insists that the struggle for truth and justice remains alive and that this latest development must be followed closely until full justice is served.

Lucas Muma l BaretaNews