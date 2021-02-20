Connect with us

Demise Of Ambazonian Scholar Leaves Many In Tears
Dr. Fomunyoh Trumpets Ambazonian Conflict; Calls For Negotiated Settlement

Grief in Bafut Over Death of Diligent Commander

Ambazonia's Plights To Be Debated In Oxford University of Law Conference

Buea Fire Incident Kills Two

Colonial Military Storm Nkum LGA: Kill Three

Ex Restoration Fighters Sting French Cameroun

Colonial Curfew Grounds Business Activities In Buea

Victoria Fire Incidence Spurs Uproar

Journalists Poise To Frustrate Southern Zone's Colonial Regional Council

Published

2 days ago

on

Daniel Noni Lantum

By Mbah Godlove

Dust is yet to settle in Ambazonia, following the demise of a renowned scholarly figure who has left hundreds in deep sorrow.

Professor Daniel Noni Lantum, highly recognized by many an Ambazonian as the author of the Folk Tales of Nso, reportedly died on February 15, 2021.

The Ambazonian was the first author of English-speaking extraction to have his work published by the Heinemann African series, in 1960.

Aside from his literary publications, the genius has made robust research and revelations about African traditional medicine.

He has integrated African traditional medicine into conventional treatments, making his discoveries highly acclaimed by many health practitioners.

He has been a consultant to many international organizations such as the World Bank and the United Nations.

Just like his late learned friend and scholar, Prof. Bernard Fonlon, Professor Daniel Noni Lantum would be referenced and remembered for the legacy he left within his 87 years stay on planet Earth.

Meantime, the date for the removal and internment of his mortal remains is yet to be made known.

