To MimiMefo Info et al. (2025), Biya’s Electoral Fraud Persists, Lockdown or Not: A Mark Bareta Analysis

By Mark Bareta, BARA-October 15th, 2025

MimiMefo Info (MMI) and similar platforms have expressed frustration, claiming that the lockdown in Ambazonia may enable President Paul Biya’s regime to secure another fraudulent electoral victory. This perspective is misguided and unfairly shifts blame, giving Biya and Cameroon’s electoral commission, ELECAM, an undeserved excuse. History clearly demonstrates that Biya’s regime has manipulated elections for decades, regardless of external conditions like lockdowns.

The 1992 elections, as well as every subsequent vote, exposed a consistent pattern of rigging and fraud deeply ingrained in the regime’s operations. Evidence from the 2025 elections in Cameroon reinforces this reality, with videos circulating widely showing blatant tampering with vote counts. Even in Ambazonian cities where some voting occurred despite the lockdown, footage reveals ongoing cheating, proving that the lockdown has minimal impact on Biya’s ability to manipulate results.

MMI and others argue that without the lockdown, more Ambazonians could have turned out to vote, monitored polling stations, and recorded the counting process to ensure transparency. But this assumption ignores a critical question: to what end? The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) is actively altering results as we speak, yet where is the outrage across Cameroun? Where are the protests, the flyers, the posters, or the grassroots mobilization to challenge this theft? Ambazonians are expected to risk their lives by voting, defending their votes, and protesting against a regime that has repeatedly shown its disregard for fairness. Our people, who fiercely reject injustice, refuse to be sacrificial lambs in a system designed to exploit them.

Current trends suggest that opposition figure Tchiroma may have secured a victory, yet Cameroun remains eerily silent. Why is the outcry limited to social media posts? Why is there no visible action on the ground—no marches, no organized campaigns, no unified push to hold the regime accountable? In contrast, Ambazonia has consistently matched online activism with tangible action, proving our commitment to justice time and again. This stark difference highlights the need for Cameroun as a whole to move beyond digital complaints and take meaningful steps to confront electoral fraud.

To MMI and similar voices: stop attributing potential Biya’s victory to Ambazonia’s lockdown. The evidence overwhelmingly shows that Biya’s regime will rig elections under any circumstances. A thief remains a thief, and Biya’s government has perfected the art of electoral theft. Cameroun must rise, not just in words but in action, to demand accountability and end this cycle of injustice.

Ambazonia has shown the way—now it’s time for the rest of the country to follow.

Thank you