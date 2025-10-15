In what appears to be a desperate attempt to suppress public reaction following the disputed presidential election results, administrative authorities across La République du Cameroun have issued sweeping bans on all forms of public manifestation and gatherings.

Senior Divisional Officers in nearly all of the country’s 58 divisions have released official communiqués prohibiting any demonstrations, rallies, or activities that could “disturb public order.” The orders are said to remain in force until after the swearing-in of the next president.

The decision comes just days after Issa Tchiroma Bakary, leader of the National Salvation Front, publicly declared victory in the just-ended presidential elections. This claim has sparked mixed reactions across the nation. Supporters of Tchiroma have called on citizens to “defend and protect their victory,” while the regime in Yaoundé appears determined to clamp down on any potential uprising.

Observers describe the prohibition as par t of a long-standing strategy by the Biya-led regime to stifle dissent and instil fear among the population. For decades, the government has relied on military intimidation and administrative restrictions to silence voices calling for democratic reforms and better governance.

Across major cities like Douala, Yaoundé, and Bafoussam, security forces have reportedly been deployed in strategic locations, with armoured vehicles patrolling streets and public squares. Residents say the atmosphere is tense, with many fearing that peaceful gatherings could easily turn into violent confrontations under the watchful eye of the regime’s security apparatus.

Political analysts argue that the widespread ban reflects the regime’s fear of losing control amid growing discontent. “This is the same old playbook — use fear, force, and military presence to crush any sign of people’s power,” said a civil rights observer in Bamenda.

As the nation waits for the official proclamation of election results, the mood across La République remains uncertain. Yet, many citizens believe that no amount of intimidation can forever silence a people yearning for change and justice.

“The people have spoken,” one Tchiroma supporter said defiantly. “And no decree or soldier can erase that.”

By Lucas Muma