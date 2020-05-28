Connect with us

News

Over 300 Ngarbuh Villagers Run As Baby Cameroun Military Killers Built Military Base
Advertisement

News

Ambazonia Mourns Its Patriach Mola Litumbe 

News

Celebrating The Life Of Mola Njoh Litumbe: His Letters To Mark Bareta, Part 1

News

THE MOGHAMO RESTORATION COUNCIL PASSES A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE UPON ITS EXECUTIVE BUREAU

News

French Cameroun Attacks Home of Jailed Ambazonian Activist: Life of Sister Endangered

News

French Cameroun Tortures Jailed Ambazonia Leader on Sick Bed: Bars Him Access To Family

News

Political adventurism has no place in a liberation war: There Is NO 20th May Lock-down- Dr Ayaba, Amba Liberation Leader

News

California Bar Association Shames And Uncovers Nsahlai Emmanuel, The Fraud

News

Oxford University International Intellectuals make staggering revelations in "We Remain Their Slaves."

News

"Come Quick and Find a Solution to the Anglophone Conflict," Christopher Fomunyoh Tells Switzerland

News

Over 300 Ngarbuh Villagers Run As Baby Cameroun Military Killers Built Military Base

Published

8 hours ago

on

YAOUNDE – Cameroonians are fleeing the northwestern village of Ngarr-buh after the military began building a base this week near where troops in February massacred at least 13 civilians. Cameroon says the base is needed to stop separatists from getting supplies in neighboring Nigeria. But, villagers fear they may once again be targeted or get caught in crossfire.

Twenty-two-year-old Cameroonian farmer Emelda Tatah says she and her family were among around a hundred villagers who fled Ngarr-buh on Sunday morning after several military trucks full of troops arrived.

The troops began constructing buildings for a military base to fight off anglophone rebels in the area.
Speaking via a messaging application from the neighboring village of Ngondzen, Tatah said the military’s massacre in their village was still fresh in their minds.

“On the 14th of February, military people entered Ngarr-buh and killed many women and innocent children,” she said. “The military has built a camp in the village again and the villagers think that this same military that was supposed to protect them [villagers] they [military] are the very people killing them [villagers]. So, they have to flee to neighboring villages where they feel they will be more secured.”

Continue reading 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.