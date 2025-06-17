Distress Looms Over Bamenda as Renowned Church Singer Killed on Father’s Day

By Andre Momo | BaretaNews

Bamenda is once again gripped by grief and fear following the tragic death of a well-known church figure, Penn Collins, who was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Sunday, June 15 — a day globally observed as Father’s Day.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-50s, was reportedly caught in crossfire in the Kwen neighborhood while returning from a local store. Eyewitness accounts suggest that Collins had stepped out briefly to purchase some items when he was hit by bullets under unclear circumstances.

Footage obtained by BaretaNews earlier on Sunday showed Collins actively participating in a worship session at the Mile IV Baptist Church, where he served as a lead singer. In the video, he is seen singing and dancing with passion — a final public act of faith that now stands as a poignant reminder of his commitment to his church and community.

While the origin of the gunfire remains unconfirmed, locals suspect the incident may have resulted from an armed confrontation between Ambazonian freedom fighters and colonial forces loyal to the Yaoundé regime. Local media report that Collins attempted to take cover upon hearing gunshots, but was fatally struck in the chest by a stray bullet as he fled back toward the store.

Though he reportedly survived the initial shot, Collins succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital despite efforts by medical staff to save his life.

His sudden death has plunged his community into mourning, reigniting fears over the daily dangers faced by civilians in Bamenda and across the conflict-ridden Southern Cameroons. As preparations for his funeral begin, residents express renewed concern for their safety in a city where clashes between Ambazonian fighters and colonial troops have become a grim norm.

Since the onset of the Ambazonian liberation struggle in 2016, the region has witnessed the deaths of nearly 50,000 civilians, the displacement of over a million people, and the destruction of thousands of homes — largely attributed to military aggression by French Cameroon forces. Additionally, thousands remain detained in colonial prisons across the country.

As the conflict drags on, many in Bamenda and beyond continue to pray for peace, hoping that one day, the streets of their towns will no longer echo with gunfire but with the songs of the free.