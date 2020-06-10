Connect with us

COVID-19: UB Rubbishes Social Distancing Measures
Published

2 hours ago

on

UB Rubbishes Social Distancing Measures

By Mbah Godlove

French Camerounian authorities have failed to protect students of the University of Buea, UB against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over two months ago, the colonial government claimed it was shutting down schools as a measure to contain the deadly disease.

At a time the virus is at its apex, the dictatorial Biya-led administration announced the resumption of classroom lectures which was to commence on June 1.

Schools in Ambazonia have remained grounded owing to the ongoing liberation struggle.

Few students who disrespected leaders and walked on the path set by the regime of occupation are said to be at the mercy of COVID-19.

Limited lecture halls has pushed the students to defy social distancing, making them vulnerable to the deadly Coronavirus.

La Republique du Cameroun, at the time of this report, has registered over 8000 confirmed cases, with signs of more infections said to be almost inevitable

