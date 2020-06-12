Manyu Population in Consternation over French Cameroun Cruelty

By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Eshobi, a locality in Manyu County have remained in perpetual fear owing to a series of barbaric activities masterminded by colonial agents and some regime surrogates in the area.

Weeks back, the erstwhile colonial Mayor of Eshobi, Kingsley Ashu was tactfully neutralized by Ambazonian fighters.

The elimination of the high profile enabler caused some French Cameroun supporters to begin clamouring to launch an offensive against restoration fighters.

Aware of this move, the fighters resolved to punish all those who were nursing such evil plans against them.

Sources say some La Republique du Cameroun’s collaborators were killed on Wednesday, June 10 to this effect.

The military of occupation then decended to Eshobi where they reportedly killed five innocent Ambazonian citizens.

The area has since then become very restive as villagers flee for their lives.

So far, locals are yet to resume activities after Wednesday’s massive killings.