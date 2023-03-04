Population Frowns At Dreaded Commander For Freeing Captured Colonial Police Officers.

By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonians have expressed disappointment with General Sagard of Fako county after he set free two colonial police officers in Buea.

Sources say the duo regime agents were captured in Lisoka, a village in Buea, capital of Ambazonia.

BN understands they were taken to Ekona, another locality controlled by General Sagard and his soldiers.

A certain human right defender in Buea reportedly reached out to the commander to negotiate their release. It is not clear the terms under which the colonial police officers were released, but the population have not been in favor of the decision.

This is because of the way French Cameroun forces of occupation have been treating them.

About two weeks ago, women from Ekona took to the streets of Buea to protest against excesses of the colonial military in the locality.

The excesses include wanton arrests, torture and detention of youth and women.

It is on this basis that most people saw no need freeing the two police spies.

“They should have been slaughtered so that their relatives too will feel the pains which come with killing others,” a local said.