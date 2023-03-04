Connect with us

News

Population Frowns At Dreaded Commander For Freeing Captured Colonial Police Officers.
Advertisement

News

Matoh Locals Weep After Latest Colonial Military Invasion.

News

Attendees Of Disbanded Fako Mountain Race Pay Huge Price For Acting Contrary

News

French Cameroon Officials Take Bitter Lesson To Yaoundé After Disbanded Fako Mountain Race

News

Deadly Strike Leaves Colonial Soldiers In Agony, Many Feared Dead.

News

Ekona Population Swing To Action Over Colonial Military Excesses

News

Canadian Process: SOCADEF Leader Dr. Ebenezer Akwanga Calls For Vigilance and Support

News

Prince Ekosso United Socialist Democratic Party (USDP) Supports Canada Initiative

News

Cameroun Occupational Forces Start 2023 In Despair As Ambazonia Forces Take Command

News

French Cameroun Soldier Killed In Kumba After Colonial SDO'S Controversial Outing

News

Population Frowns At Dreaded Commander For Freeing Captured Colonial Police Officers.

Published

4 days ago

on

Population Frowns At Dreaded Commander For Freeing Captured Colonial Police Officers.

By Mbah Godlove

Some Ambazonians have expressed disappointment with General Sagard of Fako county after he set free two colonial police officers in Buea.

Sources say the duo regime agents were captured in Lisoka, a village in Buea, capital of Ambazonia.

BN understands they were taken to Ekona, another locality controlled by General Sagard and his soldiers.

A certain human right defender in Buea reportedly reached out to the commander to negotiate their release. It is not clear the terms under which the colonial police officers were released, but the population have not been in favor of the decision.

This is because of the way French Cameroun forces of occupation have been treating them.

About two weeks ago, women from Ekona took to the streets of Buea to protest against excesses of the colonial military in the locality.

The excesses include wanton arrests, torture and detention of youth and women.

It is on this basis that most people saw no need freeing the two police spies.

“They should have been slaughtered so that their relatives too will feel the pains which come with killing others,” a local said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.