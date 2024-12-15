Insecurity Crescendos in Bamenda as Christmas Draws Near: Population Warned to Take Caution

By Mbah Godlove

As the festive season approaches, insecurity in Bamenda, the chief town of the Northern Zone, has reached alarming levels, with daily incidents leaving residents on edge. Locals are being urged to remain vigilant and take extra precautions to ensure their safety during this period.

On Friday, a particularly heart-wrenching incident occurred in Nkwen, Bamenda III Local Government Area, where a mother lost her two children to a bike rider under mysterious circumstances. According to eyewitnesses, the woman had just placed her children on the bike when the rider sped off before she could provide the destination. Despite her frantic efforts to follow the bike on another, the whereabouts of the children remain unknown as of the time of this report.

This chilling episode is one of many that highlight the growing insecurity in Bamenda. Residents have also reported a surge in robberies along the New-Road Upstation stretch. Victims have recounted entering taxis, only to find themselves at the mercy of criminals using charms to empty their mobile money accounts before releasing them.

Further compounding the insecurity are reports of individuals posing as freedom fighters in the K-Town neighborhood of Bamenda. These armed imposters have allegedly been kidnapping residents, predominantly women, and demanding exorbitant ransoms for their release. The situation has left locals in fear, especially those unfamiliar with the area, who are being targeted at an increasing rate.

Freedom fighters, committed to the genuine independence struggle, have vowed to track down and punish those perpetrating such heinous acts against innocent civilians. However, they have also called on the population to remain cautious and report suspicious activities.

Insecurity is not new to Bamenda, a city that has borne the brunt of the ongoing freedom struggle. Unfortunately, some opportunistic individuals have taken advantage of the chaos to sow further unrest, leaving ordinary citizens to suffer the consequences. With Christmas just days away, the situation has worsened, prompting urgent calls for vigilance as residents navigate their daily lives.

The people of Bamenda are being encouraged to exercise heightened awareness, avoid unfamiliar taxis or bike riders, and prioritize safety during this festive season. While efforts are underway to address the security challenges, the need for community cooperation and caution cannot be overstated.