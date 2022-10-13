Pandemonium In Wum After Colonial Soldiers’ Indiscriminate Shootings

Connect with us

By Mbah Godlove

A shooting spree by colonial soldiers in Wum, Menchum County, Ambazonia’s Northern Zone has left many denizens in tears.

Earlier this week, Ambazonia Forces in Wum in a defensive killed a colonial soldier, an act which prompted his colleagues to rather go after unarmed civilians.

Sources say French Cameroun’s soldiers angrily opened fire on ordinary citizens after leaning of the killing.

BaretaNews has learned that the indiscriminate shooting in Wum produced several deaths with dozens of injured persons.

The incidence has left many an inhabitant in pains as they struggle with the casualties.

