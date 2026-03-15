By Bah Godlove l BaretaNews

Cardinal Peter Turkson has called on authorities of La République du Cameroun to present a meaningful and symbolic gift to Pope Leo XIV when the Pontiff visits Cameroon in April. Speaking during activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Douala, the Ghanaian Cardinal said the most valuable present Yaoundé could offer the Pope would not be ceremonial items but a concrete reconciliation program addressing the ongoing war in Ambazonia.

Cardinal Turkson, who is expected to be part of the Papal delegation accompanying Pope Leo XIV on the historic visit, stressed that Cameroon’s international image today is largely overshadowed by the armed conflict raging in the British Southern Cameroons. According to him, the crisis in the North West and South West regions, known to Ambazonians as Ground Zero, continues to dominate global conversations about the country.

The respected church leader therefore challenged authorities in Yaoundé to seize the moment of the Papal visit to demonstrate genuine commitment to peace. He proposed that the government should symbolically present to the Pope a “Reconciliation Calendar” outlining clear steps and timelines toward ending the conflict and restoring peace in the territory of Ambazonia.

Cardinal Turkson noted that such a gesture would send a powerful signal to the international community that Cameroon is serious about confronting the root causes of the conflict and opening the path toward reconciliation. The proposal, he said, would be a meaningful offering to the Holy Father whose pastoral mission consistently emphasizes dialogue, justice and peace.

His remarks came on the sidelines of celebrations marking seventy years of the Douala Archdiocese, an event that gathered Catholic clergy, faithful and dignitaries from across the country.

The anticipated visit of Pope Leo XIV to Cameroon is already drawing widespread attention across the territory of Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun alike. For many observers, the visit could also place renewed international focus on the protracted conflict in the North West and South West, a crisis that has continued to claim lives and deepen humanitarian suffering across the region.