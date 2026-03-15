Ambazonia has reportedly lost one of its frontline resistance fighters following the killing of renowned restoration commander General Jagaband in Bafut, a historic county in Mezam County, Ground Zero. Reports reaching BaretaNews indicate that the brave commander was killed on Saturday, March 14, during what sources believe was a violent military operation carried out by soldiers of the occupying regime of La Republique du Cameroun.

Residents from Akosia and Mforya villages in Bafut confirmed that intense gunfire erupted in the early hours of Saturday morning, sending fear across surrounding communities. Locals say the heavy shooting lasted for a prolonged period, strongly suggesting a major military raid by the regime forces targeting resistance positions in the area.

Although details remain sketchy, early indications suggest the respected field commander may have fallen either during a fierce confrontation with the invading soldiers or through a carefully planned ambush orchestrated by the occupation forces operating in Bafut land.

A disturbing amateur video now circulating on social media appears to show the lifeless body of the fallen commander lying on a carpet inside what looks like a burnt structure in a bushy area believed to be somewhere around Bafut. In the video, a voice speaking in pidgin is heard saying, “Na Jag that done sleep,” a phrase commonly used to confirm the death of someone known to the community.

General Jagaband was widely known among restoration fighters and local populations for his strong presence in several strategic areas of Bafut land, including Mforya, Mile Two, and Ndamukong. From these zones, he coordinated several resistance activities to defend the people against frequent military incursions by soldiers loyal to the Yaoundé regime.

To many Ambazonians on Ground Zero, General Jagaband represented courage and sacrifice in the face of a brutal occupation. His activities were largely seen by local supporters as part of the broader struggle to defend communities that have repeatedly faced harassment, arrests, and village burnings by soldiers of La Republique.

As is often the case with such incidents, the regime authorities are unlikely to provide any official statement about the operation or the circumstances surrounding the death. The military of La République rarely acknowledges such actions, even when local populations report clear evidence of raids and killings in Ambazonian territories.

For many in Bafut and across Mezam County, the reported killing of General Jagaband adds to the growing list of sacrifices made by restoration forces in the ongoing fight for the freedom and independence of Ambazonia.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews