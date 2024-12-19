Outing of Colonial Administrator Rubbished by Local Population

By Mbah Godlove

An attempt by the Kumba colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) to stage a public show of reintegration has been met with widespread criticism, with locals labeling the act as insincere and performative. The SDO, who has garnered a reputation for bad faith and manipulation in Meme County, is now being regarded as a “snake” by many residents.

Earlier this week, the colonial administrator organized an event where he claimed to reintegrate alleged former Ambazonian fighters into society by handing them motorcycles. However, this move has been widely dismissed as a publicity stunt, particularly as it coincides with international attention on the indictment of Cameroon’s long-serving president, Paul Biya, for war crimes in Ambazonia.

“Why were they not sent to the colonial DDR [Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration] centers if they were truly fighters who resigned, as he claims?” questioned a skeptical local. Many residents suspect the individuals paraded before the cameras were hired actors, presented by the SDO to bolster the regime’s narrative of success against the Ambazonian independence movement.

The event follows another controversial act by the same SDO just weeks earlier when he presented a group of men, claiming they were separatist fighters who had voluntarily surrendered. These repeated displays have left locals questioning the authenticity of such claims, given the regime’s history of manipulation and theatrics to counter the growing international scrutiny of its actions in Ambazonia.

Adding to the skepticism is the poor track record of the colonial regime’s DDR centers. Over the years, dozens of individuals held in these cantonment facilities have spoken out about inhumane treatment, lack of resources, and abandonment by the regime. Many were reportedly coerced into fighting on behalf of the government, while others who couldn’t endure the mistreatment chose to flee.

The alleged reintegration program, instead of fostering peace, has become yet another symbol of the disconnect between the colonial regime and the realities on the ground. The staged nature of such events has only deepened distrust among locals, who continue to question the intentions and sincerity of the colonial administration.

With growing international attention on the human rights abuses in Ambazonia and the indictment of President Paul Biya, such hollow gestures are seen by many as desperate attempts to save face. For the people of Meme County, the focus remains on the liberation struggle, with little faith in what they see as the crumbling façade of the colonial regime.