The Cameroon Football Federation has suspended the entire refereeing team and the match inspector who officiated the Elite One encounter between Victoria United and PWD Bamenda, played on Sunday, January 25, 2026, in Limbe, following controversial decisions taken during the match.

The decision was announced in a press release dated January 26, issued by the federation and signed by its Secretary General, Isaac Mandong. The statement says the officials are temporarily barred from all football-related activities pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

The match, played at the Limbe Centenary Stadium, ended 3–0 in Victoria United’s favour. All three goals came from penalties. Two goals scored by PWD Bamenda were disallowed, and several officials’ decisions sparked strong protests from players, technical staff, and supporters.

According to FECAFOOT, the refereeing team committed what it described as “clearly questionable and contestable decisions” that compromised the integrity of the match. The federation said such actions run contrary to its ongoing efforts to restore credibility and fairness in Cameroonian football.

The suspended officials are centre referee Ehanga Claude, assistant referees Njoufang Eric and Hayatou Davaza, and fourth official Abdoulaye Dan Baba. The match inspector has also been suspended as investigations continue.

In the same communiqué, FECAFOOT announced the opening of a separate administrative inquiry into the Elite One match between Dynamo Douala and AS Fortuna, played on the same day at the Bepanda Stadium in Douala. The federation cited serious suspicions of gross manipulation surrounding that fixture.

A special commission has been mandated to fully investigate the Dynamo versus AS Fortuna match and submit findings, with recommendations for sanctions should any wrongdoing be established.

FECAFOOT reiterated its commitment to combating poor officiating and match manipulation, stressing that disciplinary measures will be taken against any individual or group found guilty of actions that could damage the image of Cameroonian football.

The federation urged clubs, officials, and supporters to remain calm and allow the ongoing investigations to run their full course in the interest of transparency and justice.

By Lucas Muma