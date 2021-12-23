Connect with us

French Cameroun's Declaration Of War On Ambazonian University Dons Spurs Uproar
By Mbah Godlove

A recent move by French Cameroun’s Secretary-General at the presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh to investigate University Dons on allegations of collaborating with Ambazonian Forces has been viewed as an outright declaration of war on the academia.

Days back, highly classified information leaked on social media in which Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh mandated the colonial Minister of Higher Education to thoroughly investigate Ambazonian lecturers in the universities of Buea and Bamenda.

The said information revealed that the investigation is to track down some University Dons who Mr. Ngoh Ngoh alleged have been collaborating with Ambazonian fighters to accelerate the drive for Independence.

Some University Dons in Ambazonia told BaretaNews that, the allegation from the colonial Secretary-General at the presidency was unfounded and a direct attack on their personality “we see the move as an open war on us. We have been subjects of kidnapping and torture many times, and now they want our heads”, said a UB lecturer.

As the colonial higher Education Minister and his cabal get set to implement their Master’s order, it is left to be seen what the seemingly vulnerable but Noble Ambazonian lecturers will do to escape the crackdown.

The days ahead are filled with uncertainties as Academics in the universities of Buea and Bamenda wander if they would-be safe from the pending war.

