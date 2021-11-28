Connect with us

Nkwen Cultural Festival Records Resounding Success Despite Bad Faith From Colonial Regime

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Nkwen Cultural Festival Records Resounding Success Despite Bad Faith From Colonial Regime

By Mbah Godlove

Sons and daughters of Nkwen, Bamenda 3 Local Government Area have hailed organizers of a recent cultural festival for the success of the event despite efforts from French Cameroun to transform it into a blood bath.

The Nkwen festival of act and culture which folded up on weekend was a moment for daughters and sons of the land to commune together and display their culture.

On Sunday, November 28 which was the last day of the event, colonial soldiers implanted improvise explosive devices at the entrance of the ceremonial ground, to disrupt the event.

The people had gathered to live the last moment of their rich culture this year when a loud explosion was heard in the area.

They quickly carried out findings and realized that some colonial soldiers who were around had implanted explosives at the entrance to the ceremonial ground.

It is worth mentioning that the cultural jamboree continued despite the bad faith demonstrated by colonial soldiers.

