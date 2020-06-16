Connect with us

Tombel Ambazonia Fighters Assert Authority over their Land
By Mbah Godlove.
BaretaNews
June 16, 2020

Activities have gradually begun to pick steem in Tombel LGA following a stuck taking exercise carried out by Ambazonia soldiers under a group rebaptized Psalm 91 earlier this June 16, 2020

The Fighters fired gun shots in the morning to signal locals of a possible nerve stretching encounter with colonial regime forces.

Villages understood the Language and sought refuge in their homes until the impending danger was over.

Tuesday’s operation cleanse Tombel, in Kupe Muanenguba came to rest all doubts that there were no Pro-independence Fighters in the locality. The operation saw 4 French Cameroun Forces down by AmbazoniaForces

Meantime, activities have gradually returning to normal after the patrol which lasted for over two hours.

Stay tuned to BaretaNews

