Connect with us

News

Ambazonia war Of Independence: FM 10 Kobo Sends Strong Warning To Colonial Enablers
Advertisement

News

Fear Of Insecurity To Affect Planting Season In Kumbo

News

Bafut LGA: Population In Fear As Colonial Soldiers Storm Village Farms

News

Pandemonium Ensues In Bafut After Colonial Soldiers' Invasion

News

FM 10 Kobo Cleanses Ndian From Colonial Strings

News

Buea: University Student Found Dead Hours After Missing

News

Buea, Mile 17 Motor Pack Shutdown Days to May 20 Disbanded Event

News

Northern Zone: Colonial Hand Clappers Panic As May 20 Draws Near With Senator In Captivity

News

Lebialem: Hunting Of Ambazonian Fighters Lands Colonial Soldiers In Danger

News Social

Buea: Blind People Plan More Protest Over Land Exploitation

News

Ambazonia war Of Independence: FM 10 Kobo Sends Strong Warning To Colonial Enablers

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Ambazonian war Of Independence: FM 10 Kobo Sends Strong Warning To Colonial Enablers

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian war-lord FM 10 Kobo, of Ndian county, has warned all blacklegs who are a hindrance to the people’s cause for independence.

The dreaded commander in a video tap currently making rounds on social media unequivocally intimated that he is ready and has the might to crush every detractor from the path to freedom.

While presenting dozens of black legs caught in Ndian recently, he warned that he would not continue to tolerate such people who do not want to respect the laws of the land.

BN understands that the victims had been sent by the colonial Government to grade some roads in Ndian, an activity which had been band by restoration fighters.

Considering that most of the victims were brainwashed Ambazonians, FM 10 Koko decided to grant them a pardon but promised to destroy them if they ever indulge in the act again.

The warning from the dreaded commander comes at a time when social media critics are spreading force information that 10 Kobo had collected millions from the family of the victims as ransom.

“I have not taken a diam from any of these persons and I will not because that is not what I am fighting for,” the commander stated.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.