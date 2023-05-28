Connect with us

Ambazonia Forces In Bafut LGA On The Watch Following Arrival Of Colonial Forces, Witch Doctors
Published

2 days ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonia commanders in Bafut Local Government Area, Mezam county say they are not bowing to so-called pressure from a contingent of colonial forces and witch doctors who have just arrived in their area.

The commanders said no retreat or surrender when trucks of French soldiers accompanied by traditional doctors stormed Bafut earlier last week.

“They came in and went straight to mile 18 where they are terrorizing locals,” revealed a resident.

Meantime, commanders have warned locals to be on the watch as the days ahead are filled with uncertainty.

“We have been advised to sleep with our eyes open because danger is not far from us,” our source add.

Ambaonia Fighters For nearly 6 year now, Bafut LGA have been under the control of Ambazonia forces who continue to set the stage for freedom

