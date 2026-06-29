Residents of Up Station in Bamenda, Mezam County, woke up in the morning of Monday, June 29, 2026, to yet another gruesome scene after the lifeless bodies of three men were discovered lying along a roadside. The victims appeared to have been executed by gunfire before their bodies were abandoned in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain shrouded in mystery. At the time of reporting, no armed group or occupation force had claimed responsibility for the executions, and the motive behind the killings remains unknown. The identities of the victims have also not been officially established.

The latest incident has once again plunged Ground Zero into fear, with residents expressing growing concern over the persistent wave of unexplained killings that continues to haunt Ambazonia’s largest city. Such discoveries have become alarmingly frequent as the conflict enters yet another year, leaving civilians trapped between violence, uncertainty and impunity.

Across Ground Zero, particularly in Mezam, Momo, Bui, Manyu, Fako and other counties, reports of extra-judicial killings, abandoned corpses, and mysterious deaths have become an almost routine occurrence. Civilians continue to bear the heaviest burden of a conflict that has devastated communities and displaced thousands.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews