Calls to Fully Reopen Batibo–Mamfe–Kumba Road Intensify as Southern Zone Faces Shortage of Basic Commodities

By Mbah Godlove

Calls are growing louder for freedom fighters to facilitate the full reopening of the Batibo–Mamfe–Kumba road, as communities in Ambazonia’s Southern Zone grapple with an alarming shortage of basic commodities. The worsening political crisis in French Cameroun has severely disrupted supply chains, leaving markets in parts of Ambazonia on the brink of collapse.

Among those leading the appeal is BN CEO Mark Bareta, who has urged local defense forces to ensure the smooth movement of goods and people along the route. “Our forces should act promptly to prevent our people from starving,” Bareta emphasised. “The war in La République du Cameroun may drag on, but Ambazonians must not be deprived of basic necessities. We need to remain strong and healthy while intensifying the resistance on our soil.”

By Thursday, October 30, major markets in Buea, including Muea and OIC, were already facing severe shortages of essential foodstuffs such as green spices, carrots, green beans, cabbage, and other vegetables. Basic cooking oil and cooking gas have also become scarce, with prices soaring in both wholesale and retail outlets.

“I went to Muea and OIC markets, but there were no spices or vegetables,” a resident lamented. “Traders said supplies could not come through Bafoussam because the route is shut, and no vehicles are allowed to pass.”

The growing scarcity has left residents anxious about the days ahead. Many fear that if the Batibo–Mamfe–Kumba corridor remains closed, the humanitarian situation could worsen drastically.

Bareta and other community leaders have stressed that reopening the stretch would enable the free flow of goods between the Northern and Southern Zones, reducing reliance on routes through French Cameroun. “Drivers should start using this road to connect both zones directly,” Bareta added, noting that it would make the transport of food and other essentials far easier.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to cloud the political landscape in French Cameroun following the constitutional council’s controversial declaration of 93-year-old Paul Biya as winner of the recent presidential election. The council’s decision, which many say overturned the popular will in favor of Issa Tchiroma, has sparked widespread unrest. Calls for lockdowns are echoing across the country, and fears are mounting that the instability could spiral into a full-blown civil conflict.