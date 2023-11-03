Organizers of 41st Anniversary Celebration for the Biya Regime in Ambazonia Receive a Stern Warning

Connect with us

By Mbah Godlove

Alarming reports have surfaced, suggesting that certain collaborators from French Cameroun within Ambazonia are gearing up to arrange commemorative events as Dictator Paul Biya marks 41 years in power on Monday, November 6. While patriots in Ambazonia are actively opposing colonial occupation, there are individuals who, rather than showing resistance, are preparing to celebrate the occupying regime.

At the forefront of the list of those accused of collaborating with the oppressor is the colonial Mayor of Buea. Earlier this week, an individual identified as David Mamange, referred to as a French Cameroun collaborator, issued a communiqué inviting supporters of the CPDM to join him in a celebration that he termed “Biya’s achievements.”

Given this context, it is essential to note that anyone who chooses to attend such an event anywhere in Ambazonia is doing so at their own risk, as it may carry significant consequences.

