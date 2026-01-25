Christians from the Roman Catholic, Presbyterian and Baptist churches rounded off activities marking the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Presbyterian Church, PC Bomaka, Buea. The celebration was held under the global theme “One Body, One Spirit,” reflecting a shared commitment to Christian unity across denominational lines.

The week-long ecumenical programme was marked by joint worship and fellowship among the three Christian traditions. Activities began earlier in the week with services hosted in different denominations on Tuesday and Thursday, before culminating on Saturday with a grand ecumenical worship service at PC Bomaka. A key highlight of the programme was the exchange of pulpits among spiritual leaders, symbolising mutual respect, trust, and a shared mission in Christ.

During the closing service, Reverend Father Cletus called on Christians to focus more on what unites them than on what divides them. He emphasised that salvation is not found in any particular denomination but in Jesus Christ, who remains the common Lord of all Christians. He noted that Christianity draws its strength from its diversity while remaining united in purpose, faith, and love.

The celebration was characterised by vibrant praise and worship, joyful fellowship, and a deep sense of spiritual renewal. Participants described the atmosphere as uplifting and inspiring, reaffirming the importance of unity in a world often marked by division. Leaders and faithful alike expressed hope that the spirit of togetherness experienced during the week would continue beyond the celebrations.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is a global ecumenical observance held every year from January 18 to January 23. It brings together Christians from different traditions, especially Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox churches, to pray for unity, mutual understanding, and cooperation. The initiative is a key expression of ecumenism, the movement that aims to promote visible unity among Christians while respecting doctrinal and liturgical differences.

In Cameroon, ecumenism has steadily gained ground over the years. Across cities and towns such as Yaounde, Douala, Buea, Bamenda, and Limbe, Catholic, Presbyterian, Baptist, and other Christian communities regularly come together during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity for joint services, Bible reflections, and community outreach activities. These gatherings often include pulpit exchanges, joint choirs, and shared prayers for peace, national cohesion, and social justice.

Church leaders in Cameroon have consistently described ecumenism as a powerful witness of Christian faith in action, especially in a country facing social tensions and security challenges. By praying and worshipping together, Christians send a strong message of peace, reconciliation, and hope to the wider society.

As the Bomaka Christian community looks ahead to next year’s celebration, leaders and faithful have pledged to live out the values of unity, love, and cooperation throughout the year. They expressed confidence that sustained ecumenical engagement will continue to strengthen Christian witness in Bomaka and beyond, in line with Christ’s prayer that all may be one.

By Lucas Muma