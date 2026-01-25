PWD of Bamenda have strongly protested their 3–0 defeat to Victoria United, blaming the match referee for what they described as outright cheating in their Elite One season opener played in Limbe on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The encounter counted for the first day of play in the 2026 Cameroon Elite One championship.

Officials of the Abakwa Boys expressed deep frustration with referee Ehanga Claude, whom they accused of consistently making decisions that favoured Victoria United. According to PWD, the referee’s decisions directly influenced the match’s outcome and denied the team a fair chance to compete.

The Limbe clash was decided by three penalties awarded to Victoria United, all of which were converted in the second half. Brayann Tchana opened the scoring from the spot in the 55th minute, before Maurice Bill Alex Diboto added two more penalties in the 70th and 90th minutes to seal the 3–0 victory for the home side.

PWD of Bamenda also pointed to two goals that were ruled out, both scored by Talikong Elwood, as key moments that tilted the match in their favour. In addition, the Abakwa Boys finished the game with ten men after Nfor Godwill was shown a red card. Five PWD players were booked during the encounter, adding to the sense of grievance within the camp.

Beyond the on-field decisions, PWD officials complained of what they described as poor match control and disorder, citing incidents around their goal area, including the alleged disappearance of goalkeeper Ning Che’s towel during the game.

The protest by PWD has revived long-standing concerns about refereeing in matches

involving Victoria United. Last season, Young Sports Academy and several other Elite One clubs publicly raised similar accusations of favouritism, alleging that key decisions by the central referees repeatedly favoured Victoria United.

Football stakeholders warn that the recurring accusations of biased officiating risk further damaging the image of Cameroon’s domestic league. As the Elite One season begins, there are renewed calls for urgent action from football authorities to address refereeing standards, ensure fairness, and restore confidence in the game’s integrity.