An Ambazonian internally displaced comedian based in Buea, James Skid Aziako, popularly known as Skid Comedy, has successfully raised 1,237,668 CFA to support a young boy who broke his spine after falling from a mango tree. The initiative highlights growing grassroots humanitarian efforts led by content creators to support victims of the Anglophone crisis.

James Skid Aziako is an internally displaced person from Munyenge who currently resides in Buea. Despite his displacement, he continues to look back to his community, seeking ways to restore dignity and hope to vulnerable people affected by the conflict. His latest intervention focuses on a young boy who has lived with a spinal cord injury for three years.

The child sustained the injury after falling from a mango tree, an accident that left him unable to walk. For years, he moved by creeping on his buttocks. Recently, even that became impossible after painful wounds developed, further worsening his condition and quality of life.

According to the child’s mother, the family has visited several hospitals and spent significant sums of money without seeing any improvement. Medical doctors later explained that the boy requires spinal cord surgery, estimated at 750,000 CFA. The family, however, lacks the financial means to afford the procedure.

She further disclosed that in their search for help, they once stayed for three months, hoping to see Apostle John Chi, but they were unsuccessful and eventually returned home without assistance.

James Skid Aziako later visited the boy and his family, bringing along basic food items, including garri. After witnessing the severity of the situation firsthand, he decided to share the story publicly through his social media platforms, appealing for support.

Over time, Skid Comedy has carved out a niche by using social media to mobilise resources for internally displaced persons who fled their homes and now live in communities such as Penda Mboko. In several videos, he is seen distributing food items and other essential supplies to families struggling to survive.

Beyond the child’s case, Skid also carried out an act of solidarity in favour of Pa’a James, another internally displaced person affected by the Anglophone crisis who has lived in extremely difficult conditions for years. Through this initiative, he sought to provide temporary relief while drawing attention to the persistent hardships faced by displaced populations.

Skid Comedy says his actions are aimed at bringing comfort to victims while calling on Cameroonians to show national solidarity. He has urged citizens to mobilise resources to help improve the living conditions of internally displaced persons still trapped in precarious situations.

The gesture, which included donating basic food supplies, is part of a broader humanitarian effort encouraging compassion, mutual support, and collective responsibility toward people whose lives have been disrupted by the ongoing conflict in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

By Lucas Muma