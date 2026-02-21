Several Ambazonian journalists and legal practitioners have been arrested in Yaoundé under circumstances that remain unclear.

According to credible sources, the arrests followed a security operation conducted in a building reportedly housing African nationals recently deported from the United States. The individuals were allegedly transferred to the Judicial Police premises shortly after their apprehension.

Among those arrested are Awah Joseph Fru, alongside journalists Randy Joe Sa’ah, an editor and former contributor to the BBC; Nalova Akwa, correspondent for the Associated Press; Angel Ngwe; and Arnold Ndal.

Sources indicate that their professional equipment, including cameras, mobile phones, and computers, was seized during the operation.

Information gathered suggests that the detainees have been subjected to lengthy interrogations. Consistent accounts further allege that one of the journalists was violently assaulted while in custody. These claims have not been officially confirmed.

Authorities are reportedly accusing the group of engaging in unauthorized filming. At the time of their arrest, they were said to be investigating the condition and legal status of African nationals deported from the United States and currently being held in detention facilities in Cameroon.

As of press time, there has been no formal communication from government officials clarifying the legal grounds for the arrests or the status of the detainees.

Press freedom advocates and civil society actors are closely monitoring developments, calling for transparency and due process in the handling of the matter.

This is a developing story.

By Lucas Muma