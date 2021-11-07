Ambazonian War of Independence: Bali Buffalos Announce Restrictions Ahead of Pending Colonial Invasion

By Mbah Godlove

The commander of the Ambazonia Forces in Bali Nyonga Local Government Area FM Grandpa has entreated transporters within his area of command to observe new restriction measures for the good of all people.

According to intelligence, French Cameroun forces have been preparing to launch an attack against the Buffalos of Bali Nyonga.

In a beat to avoid the killing of civilians, General Grand Pa has put in place a plan to counter any possible invasion of his territory. According to a statement from the spokesman of the Bali Nyonga Buffalos, the circulation of vehicles must not exceed 6 pm.

The move means that cars have from 6 am to 6 pm to circulate in and around Bali Nyonga. Bikers on their part have from 8 am to 8 pm to use the road.

This restriction according to the buffalos will help the Forces to better prepare for any attack from colonial forces.

It remains unclear when the ban will end but it is intended to keep civilians and their property safe from colonial forces.