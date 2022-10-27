Tension Among Colonial Administrators After Abortive Wum Attack.

By Mbah Godlove.

The colonial Senior Divisional Officer SDO of Wum, Menchum County and his collaborators have been panicking following a failed attack by Ambazonia fighters.

Sources say the convoy of the colonial SDO was ambushed by Ambazonian fighters Friday October 21 in Wum, capital of Menchum County.

BN gathered that while the colonial administrator managed to flee the danger, some of his security guards are feared dead after sustaining severe injuries when their vehicle came under attack.

Local media reported that the SDO was returning from the mosque when he was targeted about 6 pm.

A source close to the colonial SDO told BN that the administrator and his cabal are still panicking after last week’s attack.