Ground Zero: Colonial Army General Bouba Receives First Ambazonia Baptism Of Fire

Ground Zero: Colonial Army General Receives First Baptism

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun’s new colonial army General in the Northern Zone, NZ, General Bouba has now received his first snake bite, and much more is coming after dozen of his Forces were neutralised in Babessin, on August 10th, 2022.

Following the Army General’s claim of success in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the country’s northern region, bookmakers predicted his presence in Bamenda would be a difficult equation with Ambazonia Forces across the Northern Zone.

In fact, BN understands that the Commander had pleaded to be sent to the Northern Zone to suppress all traces of Ambazonian Fighters.

When his forces recorded somewhat relative success in Bambwi and Batibo nearly a week ago, some anti-Ambazonian prophets qualified him as the invincible hand in the Ambazonian war of independence.

With the recent defeat recorded by colonial soldiers in Babessin, Ngoketunja County; where at least 5 forces of occupation were neutralized, the very prophets and bookmakers who showered praises are beginning to readjust their language.

Some of them recently attributed French Cameroun’s relative success to bad weather.

General Bouba and his forces, BN has learned, are still grieving after losing soldiers in the Babesin deadly attack.

If there’s one thing the army Commander has now learned, it is the fact that facing Ambazonian Restoration Forces is not a walk in the park.