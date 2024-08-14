Attack in Buea Sends Message of Resistance: Multiple Colonial Soldiers Feared Dead

Buea, August 14, 2024 — In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in Ambazonia, freedom fighters launched a daring attack on colonial soldiers in Buea, the territory’s capital. The assault took place at the Muea Slaughterhouse, a location within the city, in broad daylight on Wednesday, August 14.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud gunshots that echoed through the area, causing widespread panic among the local population. According to unconfirmed reports, numerous soldiers from the colonial regime were killed in the attack, while the Ambazonia forces reportedly left the scene in high spirits. The exact number of casualties remains unknown, as official sources have yet to provide confirmation.

This attack is part of a broader strategy by the Ambazonia forces, who have announced plans for a series of coordinated operations across Ambazonia in the coming days. The presence of freedom fighters in broad daylight has bolstered the belief among local residents that these forces are committed to the serious business of liberating their homeland. Their visibility in the area, an uncommon occurrence, served as a stark reminder to the population that the struggle for independence is far from over.

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Buea and the wider Ambazonian region remain on edge, uncertain of what the coming days may bring.