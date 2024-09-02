JULIUS FONDONGS’ LIES, BIAS, & DISHONEST ARTICLE

BY CHRIS ANU

Julius Fondong, a United Nations Senior Political Affairs Officer, has recently published an article defending the oppressive LRC government’s stance on the conflict in the Southern Cameroons, Ambazonia, which he refers to as the North-West and South-West Regions of Cameroon. Fondong’s narrative, however, is deeply flawed and reveals a troubling bias that undermines his credibility. His selective presentation of facts, misrepresentation of issues, and dismissive attitude toward the plight of the Ambazonian people, reflect a distorted view that aligns with the oppressive regime in Yaoundé rather than providing an objective analysis of the situation.

Biased and Dishonest Presentation

Fondong’s article displays a clear bias against Ambazonia and downplays the severity of the situation in the territory. His assertion that the “Ambazonia National Lockdown” aims to prevent school resumption is a fabrication. The Ambazonian leadership has consistently expressed support for school resumption, provided that the schools adhere to their own standards rather than those imposed by the annexationist government. Fondong’s claim is intended to discredit the liberation leaders and justify the LRC clampdown actions.

Fondong’s denial of genocide in the “Anglophone” regions is deeply troubling too. He cites figures from the UNHCR to the effect that only 84,000 Ambazonian refugees are in Nigeria. What Fondong does not tell the reader is the fact that this figure is only of those registered by the UNHCR. He doesn’t tell the reader that there are thounsands of other refugees in Nigeria not registered with UNHCR. And by the way, how about the other thousands in Ghana, Gabon, among others?

Fondong mentions that Human Rights Watch reports 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). However, he conveniently ignores the fact that these figures represent only a fraction of the actual displaced population. His own organisation the UN, acknowledges that the number of displaced individuals could be as high as 900,000, yet Fondong dismisses this discrepancy.

Genocide Definition and Context

To understand the gravity of the situation, it is essential to define genocide. According to the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, genocide involves acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. This includes acts such as killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately inflicting conditions designed to bring about its physical destruction.

The evidence from the ongoing conflict in Ambazonia—including reports of over 400 villages burned by the Cameroonian military, widespread displacement, and numerous civilian casualties—suggests actions that align with elements of this definition. Fondong’s dismissal of these facts and his narrow focus on registered refugees only serves to obscure the broader picture of suffering and violence.

Misleading Comparisons

Fondong’s comparison of the Ambazonian liberation movement with the Taliban is both inappropriate and misleading. The Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education were a pre-existing policy unrelated to the Afghan war, whereas the Ambazonian liberation stance on education is directly linked to the ongoing war and their opposition to a country that has been widely criticized for its assimilation policies.

Ignoring the Roots of the Conflict

Fondong’s article fails to address the root causes of the conflict, particularly the issues related to education and governance that sparked the war in the first place. The dissatisfaction with the education system in Cameroon, which has long been criticized for its biases and lack of cultural sensitivity, played a significant role in the outbreak of the conflict. Fondong’s dismissal of these issues and his failure to critique the Cameroonian government’s role in perpetuating the conflict highlight his partiality.

Julius Fondong’s article reveals more than just a critical stance; it exposes a deep-seated animosity toward Ambazonia and a troubling alignment with the oppressive regime in Yaoundé. Fondong’s blatant disregard for the truth and his selective presentation of facts betrays him. His derogatory language and dismissive tone towards the Ambazonian people signal not just a professional disagreement but a profound contempt. This is not merely an issue of differing viewpoints; it is indicative of a broader, more insidious agenda.

By perpetuating misinformation and marginalizing the genuine grievances of the Ambazonian people, he implicitly supports the continued violence and repression that characterize the regime’s actions. His position as a UN Senior Political Affairs Officer should demand impartiality and an unwavering commitment to human rights.

However, his narrative suggests a troubling compromise of these principles, possibly driven by personal ambitions or a desire for political advancement. Fondong, may well be maneuvering for positions of power and influence, such as ministerial or ambassadorial roles, following his tenure at the UN.

In a world where impartiality and integrity should guide discourse, Fondong’s work exemplifies the worst of political manipulation. His stance does not merely reflect a personal opinion but rather a dangerous complicity with the forces that oppress and silence the very voices calling for justice and freedom.

The global community deserves better from those who hold positions of authority and influence. Until such voices are held accountable, the suffering of the Ambazonian people will remain a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked power and bias in international affairs.

Chris Anu (Your comrade in Arms)

Ambazonia Interim Government