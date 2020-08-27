Connect with us

Horrifying Gunshots Keep Mankon Inhabitants In Perpetual Fear
Published

3 days ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Horrifying Gunshots Keep Mankon Inhabitants In Perpetual Fear

By Mbah Godlove

Deafening gunshots have kept many inhabitants of Nchobuh, Mankon, Ambazonia’s Northern Zone in perpetual fear, sources have said.

Barely 24 hours after activities were grounded in the entire city — owing to clashes between French Cameroun’s military and Ambazonian fighters — the situation has again resurfaced in Mankon.

Thursday August 27 remains a sad day for Nchobuh locals who were compelled to remain indoors.

It remains unclear the reason that resulted in Thursday’s pandemonium, but, sources suggest colonial forces were to revenge the lost of their colleagues during a recent combat in the locality.

Since the outset of Ambazonian’s struggle for independence in 2016, Mankon, like any other town in the country has been highly hit by the protracted war of independence.

